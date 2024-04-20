Delhi: Man held for posing as Lufthansa customer care executive to dupe people

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old was arrested for allegedly duping people by impersonating as a customer care executive of Lufthansa Airlines, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Gourab Dey, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, committed the crime for money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a case was registered at Dwarka Cyber police station on the complaint of Durga Nath Raina, who alleged that he was duped while booking a flight at Lufthansa Airlines.

Raina got a number from Google and he called the customer care number. “Later, he received a call from customer care and an apk file was installed on the instructions of the caller and he shared the OTP. He suffered a loss of Rs 5,50,000,” said Singh.

During the probe, call detail records of the numbers used for trapping people were obtained from TSPs and bank statements and KYC details were also obtained from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

“A raid was conducted and Dey was arrested after technical surveillance,” said the DCP. On interrogation, Dey disclosed that he made a plan with his friends Abhishek Yadav, Rahul Ram and Sahabaj Koyal alias Badsah to mint easy money, for which they had to provide bank accounts.

“All benefits were shared equally amongst them. He accepted that he provided his bank account kit to his friend Badsah for ATM withdrawal. They duped people by impersonating themselves as customer care executives of Lufthansa Airlines,” the DCP said, further probe is on.