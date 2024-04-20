Delhi: Man lying in park dies of intoxication, body partly consumed by mongoose

NEW DELHI: Autopsy report of a 19-year-old man who was found dead last month at a park in southeast Delhi with a portion of his body, face and neck severely damaged, has revealed that the body was eaten up by some animal, probably a mongoose.
The deceased was identified as Shivam, a resident of Okhla, and he probably died after getting intoxicated by consuming some narcotics or by a suspected snake bite. As per the police, the final cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call regarding a body was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station after which the Station House Officer, along with others staff reached at the spot where one male dead body (whose face and neck portion was apparently eaten by mongoose) was found in the shrubs of DDA Park, Okhla Phase 2.
“The area was cordoned off and the scene of crime was inspected by the Crime Branch (south) team. Exhibits collected from the spot were seized,” the DCP said.
During inspection, a tattoo of Lord Shiva was found engraved on the chest of the deceased and name ‘Shivam’ was engraved on his right forearm. On further inquiry, the cops identified the deceased as Shivam, who was missing from his house since March 8.
“Shivam was working as a sweeper in MCD for the last six months. During the inquiry, his father was examined who said that on the occasion of Shivratri, Shivam might have consumed a narcotic substance. He also stated that his motorcycle was found in the park at about 9 am when he was searching for Shivam,” Deo said.
Telephonically, the last conversation between the deceased and his father took place at about 11 am on March 8 and thereafter Shivam’s mobile phone was switched off.
The body was sent to AIIMS for medical examination and post-mortem. “As per PM, report the body has been nibbled by animal, the final cause of death is awaited,” the officer said, adding, they have initiated a legal action under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Section 174 of the CrPC, 1973, provides for preparation of inquest report in case a person has committed suicide, or has been murdered or killed by an animal, machinery or in an accident, or has died under suspicious circumstances.