Delhi: Man lying in park dies of intoxication, body partly consumed by mongoose

NEW DELHI: Autopsy report of a 19-year-old man who was found dead last month at a park in southeast Delhi with a portion of his body, face and neck severely damaged, has revealed that the body was eaten up by some animal, probably a mongoose.

The deceased was identified as Shivam, a resident of Okhla, and he probably died after getting intoxicated by consuming some narcotics or by a suspected snake bite. As per the police, the final cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call regarding a body was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station after which the Station House Officer, along with others staff reached at the spot where one male dead body (whose face and neck portion was apparently eaten by mongoose) was found in the shrubs of DDA Park, Okhla Phase 2.

“The area was cordoned off and the scene of crime was inspected by the Crime Branch (south) team. Exhibits collected from the spot were seized,” the DCP said.

During inspection, a tattoo of Lord Shiva was found engraved on the chest of the deceased and name ‘Shivam’ was engraved on his right forearm. On further inquiry, the cops identified the deceased as Shivam, who was missing from his house since March 8.