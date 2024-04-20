Delhi: Poll body to launch app to ferry PwDs, 85+

NEW DELHI: Chief Electoral’s Office, Delhi has planned to launch an android application to ferry special categories of voters—Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 85+ years—from their residences to the polling station on the voting day, officials told this newspaper.

“It has been decided that on-demand Pick & Drop service will be provided to the PwD (Divyang) and 85+ aged voters on poll day. Guidelines and SOP in this regard are enclosed herewith and it is requested to follow the same in letter and spirit. It is also requested to appoint a Nodal Officer (Pick & Drop) and provide his/her contact details,” a letter read.

The app-based service will be provided on demand to eligible categories of voters and will use their mobile number for registration, an official said.

However, the service will also be available on the web and through SMS. Besides, the select voters can also facilitate the service through calling.

“The application is not live on the Playstore. It will be for the public after the notification is issued on April 29,” a senior election official said.