Ghaziabad: 305 poll officials give training a miss, booked

NEW DELHI: As many as 305 Ghaziabad officials deputed in election work faced FIR and departmental inquiry after they missed the ongoing training session for election and voting for general assembly poll.

The FIR has been lodged by the Ghaziabad’s Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Gopal.

While the figures of absentees was 167 on Thursday, as many as 138 more such officials remained abstained from the training on Friday. The absentees include including 30 presiding officers, 42 first polling officers, 48 second polling officers and 159 third polling officers in both the shifts.

“Instructions have been given to take punitive action along with departmental inquiry against the absent officials. Meanwhile, along with the actions, the training should be completed with immediate effect by giving them time for training,” a senior official from the administration said.

The Ghaziabad constituency will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase.