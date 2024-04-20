MCD seeks EC’s nod for mayoral polls, asks L-G to appoint presiding officer

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday sought the permission of the Election Commission to conduct the mayoral polls on April 26. They also urged Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to appoint a presiding officer, a civic body official said.

The municipal body is required to obtain the sanction from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold mayoral polls as the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Official sources indicated the process to appoint a presiding officer may be affected or delayed since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in the Tihar Jail.

According to the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act, a presiding officer has to be appointed in the first house meeting of the municipal corporation every year to conduct elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

“We have sought the ECI’s nod to conduct the mayoral polls as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is in place. The civic body has also written to the L-G to appoint the presiding officer for the April 26 polls,” said an official privy to the developments.