Of stiff upper lips and panic buttons

In many ways, Indian history writing is yet to come out of the Forties. Seen as the decade that delivered Independence, documentation of that time is usually in the nationalist mode. But there have been exceptions. Janam Mukherjee’s Hungry Bengal on the Bengal famine of 1942-1943 is a searing account of the tragedy that looks beyond ‘shortage’ of food by linking Britain’s imperialist strategies with the ravaging of the Bengal countryside – its pursuit of a scorched-earth policy in anticipation of a Japanese invasion and its indifference to human lives evident in the way it dealt with the dead bodies that piled up on Calcutta’s streets. Mukund Padmanabhan’s The Great Flap of 1942 (Penguin India), which celebrated its publication recently in the city, is an interesting and briskly paced account with the same players.

A veteran journalist and now a professor at KREA University, north of Chennai, Padmanabhan brings a keen eye to the tragic-comedy of a “non-event” – a Japanese non-invasion that nevertheless made the British Raj panic. Writer and former ambassador Navtej Sarna, who was in conversation with Padmanabhan at the event, pointed out how “you say 1942 and everyone says Quit India…”. The reason why the story of the “flap” – that is how British bureaucrats described the panic – and the mass exodus that followed all across India fell through the cracks is because it does not “fit in the grand narrative of India’s independence or decolonisation”, explained Padmanabhan.

The book is rich in little-known details, especially how the Japanese threat played out in the minds of British India governors, Indians, and local administrators, and how that prompted the fright and flight with almost entire cities emptying out, disrupting lives and livelihoods.

Pandmanabhan’s interest in the subject was piqued by the stories of his mother, who, like many others, fled Madras with her family in the last wave of the exodus to Coimbatore, returning to find their home ransacked, and her Intermediate degree unfit for a college she had applied to, which asked her to do the first year all over again.