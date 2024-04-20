Post on Delhi playschool fee structure gets millions of views, sparks debate

NEW DELHI: A post by a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant (CA) detailing his payment of Rs 4.3 lakh for his son’s preschool (playschool) education for the academic year 2024-25 has been trending on social media, garnering 2.3 million views.

Akash Kumar shared the complete fee structure, emphasizing that it exceeded his own educational expenses. His post elicited numerous responses from netizens, with over 2 lakh people engaging with it.

“My son’s playschool fee surpasses my entire education expenses. ‘I hope he learns how to play here!’” read his post, ridiculing the exorbitant fees charged by the playschool.

While some sympathised with Kumar, sharing their own experiences of rising playschool costs, others criticised his choice of a high-end institution, saying his complaints were unjustified now.

An Indian Foreign Service officer commented, “This rings true for many of us. Education costs have skyrocketed, a trend seen across cities. Intervention is necessary.”

Mitul Mehta, a respondent, pointed out, “What’s ironic is that education remains untaxed, yet the fees are exorbitant. Sadly, we’re all in the same boat.”

However, many countered Kumar’s complaints, suggesting he had the freedom to choose a different school.

Some quipped, “It’s not a school, it’s a luxury resort.” Freelance writer Amit Aethi humorously inquired, “Does this playschool guarantee job placements? Are Vikas Khanna or Sanjeev Kapoor catering? Or do the kids have personal helicopters? It seems like India’s entire growth rate hinges on this school.”