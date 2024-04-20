Rift likely in AAP as three run for deputy mayor post

NEW DELHI: With three councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filing their nominations for the post of Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), rumours are rife of a major rift in the party.

Early on Thursday, the party announced its candidates for the upcoming MCD mayoral polls, nominating Dev Nagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bharadwaj for the post of Deputy Mayor. Both candidates filed their nominations before noon on Thursday. However, later in the day, it emerged that two more councillors from the party had filed their nominations for the post of Deputy Mayor - Narendra Kumar from Ward No. 119 - Mangalpuri and Vijay Kumar from Ward 192 - Trilokpuri (East).

In a cryptic message on the social media platform X on Friday, Vijay Kumar said, “I have filed my nomination for the post of Deputy Mayor. I will not only contest the election but also win it. I request you to refrain from putting any pressure on me and my family. You talk about democracy but there is no democracy within the party.” In another post, he said, “This is a personal decision. I request you to keep my family out of politics.”