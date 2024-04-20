Robotics enables breast cancer removal, organ re-construction in single surgery

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking development, robotic surgery has been utilised to perform both removal of breast cancer and organ reconstruction in a single surgical procedure.

“Women with breast cancer were successfully treated with Robot-Assisted Functional Breast Preservation Surgery, which includes tissue reconstruction. The robotic assistance enabled the removal of cancer while simultaneously preserving or reconstructing the breast tissue, including the preservation of the original skin and, when possible, the nipple, resulting in a sensate and natural breast,” stated CK Birla Hospital, which conducted the surgery.

“A 27-year-old woman presented at the hospital with a breast lump a few months after giving birth. Due to her denial and masking of symptoms associated with changes in the breast during pregnancy and lactation, the cancer progressed to an advanced stage. The woman underwent Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy, which allowed for the optimal removal of residual tumour, along with targeted medicine, and responded exceptionally well to this systemic treatment. The patient underwent RAFBPS without complications and experienced a swift recovery. Despite her initial fear of losing her breasts, RAFBPS not only preserved her breasts but also provided her with functional, sensate, and breasts similar to her original ones,” the hospital stated.