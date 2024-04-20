Robotics enables breast cancer removal, organ re-construction in single surgery

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking development, robotic surgery has been utilised to perform both removal of breast cancer and organ reconstruction in a single surgical procedure.
“Women with breast cancer were successfully treated with Robot-Assisted Functional Breast Preservation Surgery, which includes tissue reconstruction. The robotic assistance enabled the removal of cancer while simultaneously preserving or reconstructing the breast tissue, including the preservation of the original skin and, when possible, the nipple, resulting in a sensate and natural breast,” stated CK Birla Hospital, which conducted the surgery.
“A 27-year-old woman presented at the hospital with a breast lump a few months after giving birth. Due to her denial and masking of symptoms associated with changes in the breast during pregnancy and lactation, the cancer progressed to an advanced stage. The woman underwent Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy, which allowed for the optimal removal of residual tumour, along with targeted medicine, and responded exceptionally well to this systemic treatment. The patient underwent RAFBPS without complications and experienced a swift recovery. Despite her initial fear of losing her breasts, RAFBPS not only preserved her breasts but also provided her with functional, sensate, and breasts similar to her original ones,” the hospital stated.
In another case, a woman in her late 50s was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, which was multifocal, ie, she had three lumps. The patient was distressed due to the expected loss of breasts and the associated morbidity. Identified as a candidate for immediate surgical intervention, she underwent RAFBPS.
This surgical procedure utilised robotic arms to remove the cancerous tissue while simultaneously harvesting tissue from the back to reconstruct the breast, all through a single lateral mammary incision. Following the successful surgery, the woman recovered well and now enjoys a healthy life.
Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at the hospital, emphasised that this surgery offers more precise visualization and smaller incisions, saying, “A robot is used to enter the breast from the armpit to remove tissue and reconstruct the breast, preserving the breast skin as well as the nipple, thus preserving the breast sensation. This procedure preserves breast sensation.”
A unique procedure
The hospital hailed this as one of the pioneering cases in India where such a unique technique has been employed to preserve full breasts and nipple sensation. By retaining the original breast skin and nipple, breast sensation remains intact, hence the breast looks as well as feels like the original breast, and the robot makes this surgery simpler with better aesthetics, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra said.