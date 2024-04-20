Tribute to a ‘trouble-maker’

Equality, inequalities

Gogi was born in 1945 in Neoli, Uttar Pradesh, to a Himachali family with origins in Lahore. Her father, a freedom fighter, was incarcerated in a British India jail and tortured. Singh, a long-time friend of Gogi, feels that perhaps “this family history of strength” was imbibed by her and turned her into a feisty rebel. However, her greatest inspiration was her grandmother, Prem Devi. “She had a profound influence on the artist and always told her to stand up for her rights,” Singh says, adding: “Gogi calls herself a ‘troublemaker’ because she refused to be bullied by boys in school. She did not take any nonsense from anyone regardless of age or gender.”

Gogi spent a lot of time in Kangra, where Prem Devi was a school principal, during her formative years. She witnessed the migration of Tibetan refugees, especially monks, to Dharamshala in the late 1950s. Hence, the imagery of monks made its way into her works — for instance in the ‘Young Monks’ series and the ‘Human Landscape’. But the central theme of her paintings was always an exploration of inequality in relationships. Singh says that when in Kangra, she observed how children were sent to monasteries by parents to express their Buddhist faith. “However, nobody asks the child’s opinion on the matter. Gogi’s concerns are therefore very humanitarian while being a feminist,” he says.

In the ’60s, Gogi went to pursue a bachelors in painting at Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan and then a diploma in painting in Lucknow. By the end of the ’60s, she was in Delhi and developed a style not inspired by any other prominent artist but one that is “distinctively born out of her own life experiences and the inequalities she had seen in her life,” Singh says.