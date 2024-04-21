Away from politics, an ex-foreign secretary continues his welfare works in Darjeeling's Siliguri

NEW DELHI: Former foreign secretary and G20 chief coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, is not in the race for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, but he continues to work on the ground in Darjeeling, Siliguri, and neighbouring areas.

“My objective is to serve the people here and help them in whatever way possible, whether it’s channelizing the youth who are seeking employment or working for the welfare of the elderly. I am committed to serving the community even after retirement and reaching out to common people through the Darjeeling Welfare Society, which was established nearly a decade ago,” Shringla told this newspaper.

Darjeeling and the Siliguri corridor areas are strategic development initiatives that have suffered due to gaps in centre-state coordination.

“The Siliguri corridor abuts Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and China and connects India to South East Asia and East Asia through Myanmar. So, it is of strategic significance. Besides, there is a lot that needs to be done for the local people here,” he added.

The locals of Darjeeling and Siliguri have appreciated his work in the area and were hoping to see him contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The locals are very appreciative of him, especially after he organized G20 events here. He has also helped the young people get jobs in the area,” Sreejana C Gurung, an educationist from Mirik said.