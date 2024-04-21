Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening, officials said.

"We received a call regarding the fire at 5:22 pm. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire.Local police have been informed," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said excavators have also been pressed into service to control the fire.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Delhi government, alleging that it had promised to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 last year but did not keep its word.