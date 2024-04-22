15 per cent drop in over-speeding cases in Delhi till mid-April against last year: Police

NEW DELHI: The national capital has recorded a significant decline in the number of over-speeding violations in the first four months of this year, when compared to the figures from the corresponding period in 2023, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, there has been a reduction of nearly 15% in the number of prosecutions (challans) issued for such over-sppeding offences until April 15, 2024.

The data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police revealed that up to April 15, a total of 8,16,372 notices were issued for over-speeding violations, marking a significant decline from the 9,52,367 notices which were issued during the corresponding period in 2023.

A senior traffic police official said, through meticulous planning and implementation, the authorities have managed to significantly curb over-speeding incidents on the city roads. The systematic deployment of OSVD (Over Speed Violation Detection) cameras has played a pivotal role in monitoring and regulating vehicular speeds in the national capital, thereby fostering safer road conditions for all commuters, the official said.“

Enhanced deterrence measures have been instrumental in dissuading motorists from violating speed limits. The visible presence of (OSVD) cameras serves as a deterrent, instilling a sense of responsibility among drivers and promoting adherence to traffic regulations,” said the official. He said that furthermore, OSVD cameras accurately capture instances of over-speeding, allowing for swift and precise enforcement actions against violators.

“In addition to enforcement efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police has actively engaged in public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of adhering to speed limits for road safety,” the official said, adding these campaigns have helped in fostering a culture of compliance and responsible driving behaviour among the general public.