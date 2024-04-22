Daily crimes amid lack of basic civic amenities worry Badarpur residents

NEW DELHI: Badarpur, a constituent of the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, came to about in 2008 with the implementation of the recommendations of the 2002 Delimitation Commission.

Divided into four municipal wards, Jaitpur, Mithapur, Badarpur and Molarband, the constituency includes Badarpur village, Molarband village, Gautum Puri, Bilaspur Camp, Mohan Baba Nagar, Hari Nagar, Saurabh Vihar, Jaitpur Extension, Tajpur village, DDA Flats Colony and Lakhpat Colony among others. The constituency has a sizable number of Gujjar electorates.

In 2020, the BJP retained the seat with Ramvir Singh Bidhuri trumping over the AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji on a narrow margin of 3,719 votes.

Cut to 2023, amid the glitz and glamour of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Development Authority bulldozed around 150 shanties at a slum in Badarpur village. Hundreds of families, rendered homeless after the “crackdown on illegally occupied land”, were forced to take shelter under flyovers. Most of them are employed as daily-wager or domestic helps.