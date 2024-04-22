Delhi: Subhash Chopra to head Congress election panel

NEW DELHI: The AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria on Sunday announced the appointment of senior party leader and ex-MLA Subhash Chopra as the chairman of party’s Election Management and Co-ordination Committee for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Chopra, who has also served as the president of the Delhi Congress will head an 18-member committee tasked with overseeing election campaigns for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision was taken after approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership, an official statement said.

“Subhash Chopra has considerable experience in planning the strategy and roadmap for the Parliamentary elections, and his experience will be hugely beneficial in managing the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi,” Arvinder Singh Lovely, president, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

He added that the Delhi Congress would mount an aggressive campaign to “expose the failures” of the BJP MPs from Delhi and the BJP government in the past 10 years.

AAP manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is fighting general elections in Delhi in alliance with Congress, is likely to release a manifesto in coming days. Though the party has yet not issued a common manifesto as its candidates are fighting in several states but, according to the sources, it may bring a separate manifesto. Meanwhile, the party has not made any official announcement.

A senior leader of the party said that the AAP has brought majority of major issues into the public domain and is campaigning on those issues. As the Delhi polling is scheduled in the sixth phase and probably they will release a manifesto by compiling all the issues.