HC dismisses law student's PIL seeking 'extraordinary interim bail' for Kejriwal; levies Rs 75,000 fine

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed with Rs 75,000 costs a public interest litigation by a law student seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in relation a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan remarked that the petition was "totally misconceived" and that the court cannot grant "extraordinary interim bail" to a person holding a high office.

"Does he (the petitioner) attend classes in college? It seems he is not following principles of law," the bench also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora said.

The court remarked that the AAP leader has the means to take steps to avail his legal remedies and the petitioner holds no power of attorney to make submissions on his behalf.