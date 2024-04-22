In a happy place

Striking it big as an influencer may seem like it’s money for old rope; social media offers instant fame that some equate to a mere stroke of luck. But it is only after the camera lenses shutter down, the ring lights are hung back on the walls, and the PR packages returned, that a different picture emerges of what it takes to be an influencer. And it takes a lot.

Masoom Minawala, 30, who currently lives in Dubai, is a social media star who broke new grounds in content creation over a decade ago. Known for changing the lives of smaller Indian brands with her endorsement, her journey from a curious teen to being a global influencer and entrepreneur has been inspiring for many. Now, in her first book, She’ll Never Make It (Juggernaut) that launched recently, she chronicles her journey to the top.

“All through my life I’ve felt like I’m not good enough, that my job is not good enough, people don’t respect what I do. So the loudest voice in my head has asked what have you done to deserve writing a book. But the reason I wanted to write it is because I have made unconventional choices, personally and professionally. And I felt like everyone who’s on the brink of making such choices would like to know my story,” she says.

The first step

Minawala donned the hat of an influencer long before the birth of Instagram. During her college days, she interned at a fashion company and was tasked to research bloggers. This led her on to discover fashion blogging. She spent one entire night looking up what was being done worldwide and created a fashion blog of her own, a phenomenon that was almost unheard of in India back then.

The camera and tripod gifted by her grandfather she put to good use for her blog. She took her own photos. Such was the traction of her blog that she was immediately pulled into the world. “It was love at first sight. It was an infatuation, like your first crush in school who you cannot stop thinking about like all night. Blogging has taught me so much,” she says.