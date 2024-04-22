Insulin issue did not surface in talk with doctors: Sources

NEW DELHI: In a video conference consultation between CM Kejriwal and a senior specialist from AIIMS, the topic of insulin was not brought up by Kejriwal, nor was it recommended by the medical experts, official sources said on Sunday.

“On Saturday, appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to CM Kejriwal in jail via video conference. Following a 40-minute discussion, Kejriwal was told there were no serious concerns and was advised to continue with prescribed medications, to be regularly evaluated and reviewed,” sources said.

Sources said the consultation was arranged at Sunita Kejriwal’s request. “Besides the AIIMS specialist, top medical officers from Tihar were present,” the sources said. The specialist was provided the complete records of Kejriwal’s glucose monitoring sensor readings, as well as details of his diet and medication. “Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was insulin suggested by the doctors,” sources added.