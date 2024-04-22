Pragati tunnel once again ‘fit for use’, says PWD

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed repairs in the Pragati Maidan tunnel within a month, following the discovery of cracks on its surface, officials have said.

Initiated on March 20, the repairs addressed critical issues such as filling cracks and rectifying slope gradients in drains. Routine upkeep, including drain-cleaning is currently underway, officials added.

A senior PWD official said although the repair work was estimated to take 20-25 days, it was successfully completed within the timeframe, with ongoing maintenance efforts now adapted to minimise traffic disruptions. Barricades have been erected, with maintenance works scheduled for weekends when traffic is reduced.

Addressing water seepage concerns, officials employed the “injection grouting” method, injecting liquid concrete into cracks to seal them. PWD confirmed that cracks were identified at nine locations, all of which were addressed through grouting. Additionally, drains were deepened and corrected for slope ahead of the monsoon season to facilitate rapid rainwater drainage.

Despite previous claims regarding the tunnel’s robust drainage system, the tunnel faced flooding during last year’s monsoon, leading to a four-day closure. The PWD attributed this incident to technical and design deficiencies.

In February, PWD issued a show cause notice to the construction company responsible for the tunnel, citing 12 issues, including continuous leakage and drainage malfunctions. An expert committee was subsequently to propose remedies. Their report is pending.