Prime accused in Red Fort robbery-murder arrested

NEW DELHI: The prime accused who was allegedly involved in the robbery and murder of a 36-year-old cab driver near the Red Fort was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, an official said. The accused was identified as Firoz, a resident of Loni.

Earlier, the cops had arrested three accused, Anita alias Ruksar (28), Sajid (19), Salman (24), in connection with the crime. However, Firoz was on the run, constantly changing hideouts to evade arrest.

DCP (north) MK Meena said intelligence on the whereabouts of Firoz came on Sunday leading to a confrontation with the police team. “When he was asked to surrender, he fired a gunshot at the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence. The accused sustained injuries to his left leg. He was taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for treatment,” said the DCP.

On April 15, a cab driver was shot dead and a roadside beggar accidentally sustained a bullet injury after confrontation ensued between the cabbie and a battery rickshaw driver following a road accident.