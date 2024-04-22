Prime accused in Red Fort robbery-murder arrested

NEW DELHI: The prime accused who was allegedly involved in the robbery and murder of a 36-year-old cab driver near the Red Fort was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, an official said. The accused was identified as Firoz, a resident of Loni.
Earlier, the cops had arrested three accused, Anita alias Ruksar (28), Sajid (19), Salman (24), in connection with the crime. However, Firoz was on the run, constantly changing hideouts to evade arrest.
DCP (north) MK Meena said intelligence on the whereabouts of Firoz came on Sunday leading to a confrontation with the police team. “When he was asked to surrender, he fired a gunshot at the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence. The accused sustained injuries to his left leg. He was taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for treatment,” said the DCP.
On April 15, a cab driver was shot dead and a roadside beggar accidentally sustained a bullet injury after confrontation ensued between the cabbie and a battery rickshaw driver following a road accident.
The victim Mohammad Shaqib, resident of Zakir Nagar, was admitted to LNJP hospital after receiving gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.
During treatment, Shaqib succumbed to his injuries while Khush was saved by doctors. Probe revealed that around 12.00 am, a car collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail Red light. The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the car driver and the rickshaw driver. Bystanders intervened, resulting in three men assaulting the cab driver, stealing his mobile phone, and pickpocketing cash from the rickshaw driver.
The assailants fled, three on a scooty headed towards Old Delhi station, while the third escaped in the crowd. The accused were seen taking an auto, prompting authorities to question auto drivers for leads, who revealed their possible destination in Shastri Nagar area.