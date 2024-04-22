Tihar seeks diabetologist from AIIMS for Delhi CM: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said Tihar authorities have asked for a diabetologist from AIIMS for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s treatment, which the party said negates their claims that all medical facilities are available for the CM in the jail.

AAP produced before the media a letter dated April 20 written by the Director General of Prisons to AIIMS requisitioning a diabetologist.

Addressing a press meet, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The DG (Prisons) wrote a letter yesterday asking for a diabetologist from AIIMS. This shows that the BJP-led central government and jail administration were lying till now that they have specialist doctors. Till Saturday, these people were saying they have all the specialists, insulin. Everything is available in jail.”

“He is a chief minister, he is a severe diabetic and is saying every day to show him to a diabetologist, I need insulin... an elected Chief Minister is not being given medicine,” he said.

Bharadwaj quoted Kejriwal: “I have diabetes for 20 to 22 years, I have been on insulin for 12 years, I take 50 units of insulin daily. If the sugar level of a patient taking insulin increases, it can be controlled only with insulin.”

Tihar administration responded to Bharadwaj’s charge, saying appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal via video conference on Saturday.