What’s in a name, I am a politician

What’s in a name? That which we call a rose/By any other name would smell as sweet.” Thus said the leading lady to the protagonist in William Shakespeare’s classic ‘Romeo and Juliet’. The subtle message from these famous lines is that the character of an object or person does not change with the name.

When jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal releases a message from barrack saying, “My Name is Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist”, he is underlining the fact that he should not be underestimated. Last week Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a press conference said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who worked “like a son and a brother for the country” has sent a message from Tihar Jail. “My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist,” Singh said.

A master propagandist, Arvind Kejriwal has often taken refuge in lines and dialogues from popular culture to push forth his political agenda. Similarly, these lines are inspired from Karan Johar’s 2010 production, ‘My Name Is Khan’. This film is a social drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

The film narrates a fictional story where Rizwan Khan (Khan), an autistic Muslim, sets out on a journey across the United States to meet the President after Mandira Rathod Khan (Kajol), his Hindu wife, suffers from Islamophobic discrimination after the September 11 attacks. By comparing his incarceration to that of Rizwan Khan’s state, Kejriwal, on the face of it look to raising the issue of discrimination against the minorities, which the Opposition parties claim to be on an increase ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.