With garbage mountain ablaze, BJP questions govt, MCD role

NEW DELHI: It wasn’t just a fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill on Sunday evening; a political blame game too has been ignited, especially with the civic body polls around the corner.

A massive fire broke out on Sunday evening at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, prompting a major fire operation with a dozen fire tenders on the scene. According to environment experts, the Ghazipur landfill is among the largest emitters of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that causes atmospheric heating.

The Delhi BJP, out of power in the Municipal Corporation Department (MCD), was quick to fire brickbats at the AAP dispensation at the helm of the civic body for not delivering its promise of clearing the landfill.

“Arvind Kejriwal had promised to clean up this landfill site by December 31, 2023, before the 2022 elections of the MCD, but today, instead of removing old heaps from the landfill site, a new heap has been formed there,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.