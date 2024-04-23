Caste loyalty trumps development in South Delhi’s Khanpur village

NEW DELHI: The outgoing South Delhi MP Ramesh Bhiduri failed to perform his duties as there is no sign of any development taken place in last 10 years, a resident of Khanpur village says

“Ramesh Bhiduri hasn’t done an ounce of work in the last 10 years. No wonder the BJP has denied him the ticket this time around,” says Sanjeev Singh, a native resident of Khanpur village in South Delhi and a member of the dominant Gujjar community.

Originally a small village outside Delhi, Khanpur is now a densely populated locality home to thousands of students staying in paying guest accommodations. The original villagers, mostly belonging to the Gujjar community mostly earn an income by collecting rent. Despite their newfound wealth, the village is still lacking in several basic amenities with garbage lying openly on the streets along with open drains and manholes.

Although an old Congress supporter, Sanjeev says that he will vote for the BJP this time. “I believe Rahul Gandhi deserves a chance to run the country. But I will still vote for the BJP because they have given the ticket to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. He is a distant relative of mine and has made promises to us. He has a reputation for getting things done.”

Kinship plays a major role in voting here with many residents saying they will vote for AAP’s Sahiram Pehalwan, another Gujjar with family ties in Khanpur.