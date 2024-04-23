Delhi: Aanganwadi workers to boycott polls, say parties fail to address demands

NEW DELHI: As many as 22,000 workers employed with the Delhi State Aanganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSWAHU) in the Delhi-NCR region have collectively decided not to vote for any political party in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

This decision stems from the fact that political parties have overlooked the demands of the association in their manifestos.

Of the current 22,000 workers associated with the Union, 12,750 are workers, 6,000 are helpers, and approximately 18,000 are union members, with numerous posts still lying vacant.

The Aanganwadi union has issued a statement announcing their decision to boycott the political parties this year. Describing the BJP as their worst adversary, the union highlighted that since the BJP came to power, there has been no increase in their honorary amounts, and this year’s manifesto contains no mention of Aanganwadi workers despite extensive protests.

Speaking with activist Priyambada Sharma, who has been advocating for Aanganwadi workers since 2017, she expressed, “The union is profoundly disappointed this time. The manifestos of the political parties indicate that our votes and basic demands hold no significance to them. Thus, there is no point in voting, and this sentiment should be reflected in the results.”