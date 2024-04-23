Delhi: Lovely says Congress will win all three seats with record margin

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday introduced the party’s three candidates—Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi—and claimed that it will record a historic victory in the national capital.

Lovely said Agarwal is not only a former MP from Chandni Chowk who has served in both Houses of Parliament but also a former municipal councillor, deputy mayor and president of the Congress in Delhi.

Raj, a former MP from North West Delhi, is also a prominent Dalit leader who did a commendable job in uplifting the underprivileged and developing the constituency, he said.

Raj won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from North West Delhi. Kumar is a dynamic young scholar from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and also served as the students’ union president, Lovely said.

During a press conference, Agarwal said he is not only a voter of the constituency but also played a major role in its development and knows every corner of the area.