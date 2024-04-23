Delhi Police hold interstate meet over poll issues

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have recently held an inter-state coordinating meeting with its counterparts from the neighbouring cities and discussed strategies to intensify inter-state border surveillance, implementation of joint patrol and checkpoints.

“The meeting was aimed to foster cooperation and synergy among law enforcement agencies by seamless exchange of intelligence and extend support to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process,” Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) S K Jain said.

Gurugram Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora, Fraidabad CP Rakesh Arya, Noida Additional CP Babloo Kumar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar, accompanied by a team of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Excise Officers from Faridabad participated in the deliberations along with other senior officers of the Delhi Police.

“Key topics of deliberation encompassed strategies to intensify inter-state border surveillance, implementation of joint patrol and checkpoints, decisive action against illicit bootleggers, and seamless intelligence sharing mechanisms,” the Jt CP said.

Meanwhile, the police have also tightened its noose around the illicit liquor suppliers.