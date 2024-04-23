Delhi: Traffic advisory for Hanuman Janmotsav

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in view of Hanuman Janmotsav celebration in the central part of the city on Tuesday.

The festival is being celebrated by the Hanuman Mandir Committee at Hanuman Mandir located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Connaught Place, an official statement said.

During the day, a gathering of around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected. Beside this, shobha yatra will also be carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven rath’s will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said. To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place, the advisory said.