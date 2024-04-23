Four fire at Gogi gang members, one dead, one hurt

NEW DELHI: An alleged member of the infamous Gogi gang was shot dead while another sustained injuries after four unidentified men opened fire on them at the Dayal market on Monday, an official said. They shot at least 6-7 bullets on the member.

The deceased was identified as Narender alias Dhilu while the injured identified as Tarun alias Chhola is undergoing treatment at SRHC hospital.

The officials said that both are residents of Alipur area and Narendra was a ‘Bad Character’ of Alipur police station, who was previously involved in a robbery case in 2017 and an Arms Act case in 2019.

Police said that information was received about a firing incident near Mini Stadium, Nehru Enclave, Dayal Market, Alipur following which a police team rushed to the spot. It was revealed that four people had fired upon three men, who were sitting in a Tata Ace vehicle.