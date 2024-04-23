Ghazipur landfill fire: Rai wants to know fate of previous guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government Monday directed its environment department to submit a detailed report on the causes of fire at the Ghazipur landfill site and the action plan to prevent similar incidents at such sites in the summer season.

The order issued by Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai directed the principal secretary of environment and forests to submit the report within 48 hours.

“An incident of massive landfill fire was reported from Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, affecting the environment of the nearby areas. On the incident, a detailed report will be submitted within 48 hours covering the aspects,” read the notification.

Rai directed that the report should cover all aspects related to the cause of the fire and immediate steps taken by various agencies to counter it.

“During the previous years, such fire incidents were also reported and after visiting the sites, I have issued various directions to prevent such incidents in future.

“Subsequently, the department issued some guidelines to various agencies involved to prevent and combat such incidents. A report be collected from all concerned regarding the compliance of such guidelines by all concerned agencies,” the order said.

It also sought details on the action plan of the department to prevent such incidents at all landfill sites in Delhi during the summer season.

Meanwhile, all-round efforts are to be taken to control and douse the fire to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the nearby vicinity to safeguard people’s health, he added.

Meanwhile, a political firestorm broke out on Monday over the fire with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the city’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hurling allegations at each other over the garbage dump’s management and the origin of the fire.