Have been asking for insulin every day: Delhi CM to Tihar head

CHENNAI: In a letter to Tihar Jail’s Superintendent, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that he has been asking for insulin every day and that AIIMS doctors never said there was no reason to worry about his diabetic condition.

His letter to the superintendent comes a day after the Tihar administration issued a statement stating they had arranged his video conference with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither “the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors”.

The chief minister alleged that the Tihar administration issued a “false and misleading” statement under “political pressure”.

There was no immediate reaction from Tihar jail authorities on Delhi chief minister’s allegations.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi shared Kejriwal’s letter on her X handle.

The chief minister rejected the jail administration’s claim that the issue of insulin was never raised by him in his consultations with the doctors.

“This is false. I have raised the issue of insulin for 10 days, every day, multiple times. I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day -- between 250-320,” he said in his letter.