The fashionistas of rent

When Aanchal Saini of Delhi started her rental fashion venture, Rent It Bae, in 2016, and later acquired Flyrobe, a rental fashion platform, in 2019, she never imagined receiving a game-changing call — from the Shark Tank India, Season 3 team. “I was on cloud nine when Flyrobe was invited to the contest as I had not even applied for it. It was sheer luck and hard work that paid off. However, like all contestants, we had to give multiple auditions over a period of 10 months until the final telecast,” says an elated Saini, CEO of Flyrobe.

Was she nervous? Saini says it was definitely “no cakewalk” even though she had walked in thinking that since she was used to pitching ideas to investors this, too, would not be a tough nut to crack. However, her inability to “mug up the business team’s version of her pitch” stressed her out. “A night before the shoot, despite reading it some 2,000 times, I wasn’t able to learn it by heart. I finally presented my version in front of the Sharks, which was received well,” she says.

Saini’s pitch about Flyrobe, which allows people to rent out their clothes and enables buyers to reuse it on rent with the proceedings going to the owner, was about promoting a circular economy. She secured a commitment of Rs 50 lakh from one of the judges, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt. “As Flyrobe already has over two million users nationwide with online presence and physical stores in 10 cities of India, we plan to scale up and open 100 stores in the next three years.”

Going against the norm

Saini has been a lawyer dealing with matrimony, arbitration and civil cases. Hers is not a story of a “boring corporate job”. She used to “love” being a lawyer, she says. So, what brought about a change of heart? “I was troubled by the problem of mass consumption. As a teen, I was one of those girls who would buy a new dress for every event. I would complain that ‘I don’t have enough clothes’ despite my closet being full. Many times, I used to borrow clothes during my school and college years, but as we grow old and start working professionally, I realised nobody borrows. With Instagram, we always want to present ourselves anew. Taking clothes on rent is the right way to go. If you take an outfit on rent instead of buying, you save about 24,000 litres of water!” she says.