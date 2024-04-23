‘Yeh insulin kya hota hai?’ Brewing debate at Delhi’s tea stalls

NEW DELHI: AH, the delightful chaos of a Sunday morning in New Delhi! Outside the bustling New Delhi Railway Station, where the cacophony of traffic and the hustle of the crowd threaten to drown out even one’s own thoughts, there exists a small haven of tranquillity—the humble tea stall.
Its early morning and amidst the swirling urban symphony, patrons gather to sip their chai and peruse the morning papers, their attention drawn to the headline du jour. And what else could it be but the latest instalment of the Arvind Kejriwal saga? Naturally, the controversy surrounding Delhi’s beloved Chief Minister takes centre stage, plastered across the front pages of every newspaper in sight.
As the aroma of freshly brewed tea mingles with the scent of ink and newsprint, discussions ensue—lively, passionate, and utterly oblivious to the chaos outside. An elder, reminiscent of Balraj Sahni from “Do Bigha Zameen,” cradled a glass of chai in one hand and a Hindi newspaper in the other. With a furrowed brow, he queried, “Yeh insulin kya hota hai?” (What is this insulin?) His gaze fixed on a front-page article detailing the insulin controversy at Tihar Jail, where the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged neglect in providing injections to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“Insulin madhumeh walon ko diya jata hai,” (Insulin is given to diabetic patients) interjected another, hastily sipping his tea. But before he could elaborate, the tea vendor chimed in, injecting his own opinion into the conversation. “Pehle jail mein daal diya aur ab sataya ja rha hai. Sab chunav ka natija hai,” (First they put him behind bars, and now they are troubling him. All this is because elections are around the corner), he exclaimed, sparking a spirited debate among the patrons.
Encouraging them to delve deeper into the news, the elder implored, “Arre tum khabar toh pado. Yaha keh rahe hai kahin mahine se nahi liya ja rha tha,” (You must read the news. It says here that it (insulin) wasn’t being administered for months). Thus, the discourse transitioned seamlessly into speculation about the impending election results, reflecting the diverse political consciousness of each participant, regardless of class or status.
Their dialogue echoed the televised debates, yet with each argument met by a counterpoint, indicating a nuanced and multifaceted electorate. The revelation of Kejriwal’s diabetes amidst the political melee surrounding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, only served to heighten public awareness of their chief minister’s health condition.
Indeed, the fervour of political discourse permeated not only this modest tea stall but also every corner of the city. Whether at a roadside kiosk or an upscale restaurant, the buzz of political discussion resonated, underscoring the essence of democracy.
Unlike the muted voices of TV debates, here, every opinion finds expression—a testament to the vibrant democratic spirit that thrives on the streets of New Delhi.