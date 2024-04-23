‘Yeh insulin kya hota hai?’ Brewing debate at Delhi’s tea stalls

NEW DELHI: AH, the delightful chaos of a Sunday morning in New Delhi! Outside the bustling New Delhi Railway Station, where the cacophony of traffic and the hustle of the crowd threaten to drown out even one’s own thoughts, there exists a small haven of tranquillity—the humble tea stall.

Its early morning and amidst the swirling urban symphony, patrons gather to sip their chai and peruse the morning papers, their attention drawn to the headline du jour. And what else could it be but the latest instalment of the Arvind Kejriwal saga? Naturally, the controversy surrounding Delhi’s beloved Chief Minister takes centre stage, plastered across the front pages of every newspaper in sight.

As the aroma of freshly brewed tea mingles with the scent of ink and newsprint, discussions ensue—lively, passionate, and utterly oblivious to the chaos outside. An elder, reminiscent of Balraj Sahni from “Do Bigha Zameen,” cradled a glass of chai in one hand and a Hindi newspaper in the other. With a furrowed brow, he queried, “Yeh insulin kya hota hai?” (What is this insulin?) His gaze fixed on a front-page article detailing the insulin controversy at Tihar Jail, where the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged neglect in providing injections to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.