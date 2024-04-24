Bhopal: what the wind said

Two children, Amil and Chunni, oppressed by family and fate, encounter each other in Bhopal. Amil, a 10-year-old, is kidnapped by the Kumars to labour at their home to atone for the ‘dishonour’ his grandfather brought on the family when he survived the war and the sons (all recruited to fight World War I) of his benefactors, the Kumars, didn’t. Chunni, of the Kumar family, manages the home, her father’s ego, her brother’s tyranny, and gets extra money in for the now hard-up family, by selling rags got from chopping workers’ overalls stolen from the nearby pesticide plant.

Such is the setting of Tim Walker’s novel, The Prisoner of Bhopal (Walker Books), that has just been released in India in the 40th anniversary year of the Bhopal gas tragedy, post-Independence India’s worst industrial disaster so far. At least 3,787 died and the health of more than five lakh were affected due to the gas leak at the Union Carbide factory on the night of December 2, 1984.

In 1984, Walker, then a young graphic designer in London, was given an assignment to place a black-and-white photograph of an Indian farmer alongside some text for the back of a pesticide leaflet. The client was Union Carbide. The leaflet was for a pesticide similar to the one manufactured in the company’s plant in Bhopal, India. “Halfway through completing my layout task, the Bhopal disaster was announced on the radio and I was instructed to stop work,” he says. But he never got Bhopal out of his head.

In the novel, which way the wind blows and the ability to gauge it — an ability Amil shares with his Chachaji, a worker at the pesticide plant, and his grandfather — is what makes the difference between life and death. Amil’s exposure to gas during the Bhopal disaster, and his great-grandfather’s exposure to poison gas during World War I are two parallel grids on which Walker’s novel moves. “The idea for the story began by seeing a parallel – between devastation caused by a company, and devastation caused by a war,” says Walker to TMS.