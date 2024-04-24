Congress candidates reach out to AAP counterparts for joint election campaign

NEW DELHI: As the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance in Delhi prepares to officially implement their joint campaigning, a spirit of unity and collaboration is already in the air. Candidates from the Congress party have taken the initiative to reach out to their AAP counterparts, fostering a sense of optimism and hope for public outreach.

Jai Prakash Agarwal, a Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandni Chowk, is busy meeting with the MLAs of the constituency’s segments to seek their support. The former MP recently paid a courtesy call to Ballimaran MLA Imran Hussain, who welcomed him with a shawl and a garland.

He sought cooperation from Hussain who is also a Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in the Delhi government. The duo also addressed a public meeting in the Ballimaran where they asked for votes in favour of Agarwal.

The source said that after meeting Agarwal, Hussain met with AAP MLAs from Timarpur, Shalimar Bagh, and Model Town to discuss the election strategy of campaigning for INDIA alliance candidates. Congress leaders said that coordination panels will soon be set up in all the seven seats of the city and a joint campaign will roll out too. The contestants will lead the campaign in their seats, the workers will campaign together and senior leaders of will address joint election rallies, they added.

Congress is contesting the Chandni Chowk, North West, and North East seats, where it has fielded Veteran JP Agarwal, Udit Raj, and ex-JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, respectively. On the other hand, AAP is contesting from New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi and West Delhi seats—fielding Somnath Bharti, Sahiram Pehalwan, Kuldeep Kumar and Mahabal Mishra respectively.

Cong candidates

