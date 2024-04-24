Delhi gangster wanted in MCOCA case nabbed from Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a member of the infamous Nasir Gang, wanted in a MCOCA case, from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh along with his one associate, an official said on Tuesday. The gangster was identified as Danish Jamal, and his associate, as Gaurav alias Chuddi.

According to the official, a Special Cell team, while investigating wanted gangsters, received intelligence on the movements of wanted criminal Danish Jamal in Delhi a few months ago. Jamal is cousin to gangster Nasir, who is presently lodged in jail in a MCOCA case. Ever since Nasir was arrested, his brothers Adil, Danish and Badar took charge of the Nasir gang in the northeast Delhi area.

“The information was developed discreetly by deploying sources. Earlier it was known that Jamal had been hiding somewhere around his native village in Akbarpur Jhojha in Bulandshahar, UP to evade arrest. A team was sent there but he had already left the place,” DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara. She said, however, police teams kept tracking his movement and crucial information was received that Jamal was residing in the area of southeast Delhi.

“A team was stationed in the vicinity of his probable hideouts in the area of Southeast Delhi. But, Jamal was found to have fled to Bhopal on the night of April 15,” the DCP said.