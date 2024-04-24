Delhi gangster wanted in MCOCA case nabbed from Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a member of the infamous Nasir Gang, wanted in a MCOCA case, from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh along with his one associate, an official said on Tuesday. The gangster was identified as Danish Jamal, and his associate, as Gaurav alias Chuddi.
According to the official, a Special Cell team, while investigating wanted gangsters, received intelligence on the movements of wanted criminal Danish Jamal in Delhi a few months ago. Jamal is cousin to gangster Nasir, who is presently lodged in jail in a MCOCA case. Ever since Nasir was arrested, his brothers Adil, Danish and Badar took charge of the Nasir gang in the northeast Delhi area.
“The information was developed discreetly by deploying sources. Earlier it was known that Jamal had been hiding somewhere around his native village in Akbarpur Jhojha in Bulandshahar, UP to evade arrest. A team was sent there but he had already left the place,” DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara. She said, however, police teams kept tracking his movement and crucial information was received that Jamal was residing in the area of southeast Delhi.
“A team was stationed in the vicinity of his probable hideouts in the area of Southeast Delhi. But, Jamal was found to have fled to Bhopal on the night of April 15,” the DCP said.
Subsequently, he was followed and arrested from Gandhi Nagar, Bhopal on April 16 along with Gaurav, who was also declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’ in a murder case.
Sharing Jamal’s criminal history, the senior officer said the arrested accused gangster has a long history of committing heinous crimes for more than 15 years and had entered into gangdom in 2009 with the associates of his cousin Nasir.
As per police record, Jamal, in association with Nasir- Hasim, was involved in settling property disputes/grabbing of properties, extortion, satta and drug rackets, managing cable networks in the area of North East Delhi by using violence and threat.
To check the criminal activities of Nasir-Hasim gang, MCOCA was invoked against Nasir, Hasim and other gang members including Danish Jamal, in July 2019 by Crime Branch, Delhi Police.
In crime world for 15 yrs: Police
Sharing Jamal’s criminal history, the senior officer said the arrested gangster has a long history of committing heinous crimes for more than 15 years and had entered into gangdom in 2009 with the associates of his cousin Nasir. “In 2013, Jamal along with his associates killed gangster Aqil Mama in an ongoing gang rivalry while in 2014 Jamal along with his associates killed brother of Aqil Mama by shooting him from point blank range and claimed complete dominance in the area of northeast Delhi. In the same year, Jamal along with his associates killed one Firoz agent near Holy Family Hospital, Delhi. This was a contract killing,” said the DCP.