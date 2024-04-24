Delhi nurses seek Centre’s clarification on hike in dress allowance

NEW DELHI: Nursing associations in the national capital have demanded a clarification from the Centre on the increase of their nursing and dress allowances in accordance with the recent hike in their dearness allowance. The demand has been raised by the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) before the Union health secretary after many nurses complained that respective hospitals where they were employed were not disburing the the imcreased amount in view of lack of clarity from the central government.

“The rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) applicable to central government employees have recently been increased from 46% to 50% of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2024. In the present situation, many other allowances will also be increased because the DA has reached 50%. Two allowances of nurses are also DA indexed and have to increase by 25% — nursing allowance and dress allowance,” the AIGNF wrote in the letter to the Centre.

The association asserted that no clarification was needed to increase nursing and dress allowances as the DA has already been hiked to 50%. “Our members urged their respective hospital administrations regarding increase in allowances but hospitals want clarification from the Centre and are not ready to increase the allowance in absence of clarity. We also told them no clarification is required and may be done on basis of allowance order of 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) but they are not agreeing,” it stated.