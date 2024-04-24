‘Elected govt repeatedly bypassed,’ says Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday accused the Chief Secretary (CS) of the Delhi government, Naresh Kumar, of bypassing him while appointing the Presiding Officer for the upcoming MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) mayoral elections.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, the minister said, “As you are well aware, this a transferred subject and as per the Constitution of India, this subject is under the control of the elected government of Delhi. Therefore, like previous years, this file should have been routed through the Minister of Urban Development. However, as it is clearly evident from the file movement, the CS Naresh Kumar has deliberately bypassed me” the letter read.

Bharadwaj also accused the Chief Secretary of deliberately sending the file to the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, despite knowing that he is in judicial custody, before sending the same to the L-G.

“This is clearly a conspiracy to bypass the entire elected government of Delhi,” Bharadwaj said in the letter.

The letter went on to say, “This is not the first time that CS Naresh Kumar has deliberately chosen to bypass the elected Government in the matters of transferred subjects. In the matter of the foreign tour of the MCD Mayor, the CS had repeated the same behaviour of deliberately bypassing the elected government.”