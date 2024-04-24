Forces deployed during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area

NEW DELHI: A religious procession, which was conducted by a right-wing body, passed off peacefully in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Tuesday amid heavy deployment of police force as the area had two years back at the same time witnessed violent communal clashes.

The cops had maintained strict security arrangements in Jahangirpuri and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of multiple police stations were directed to stay alert and keep a strict vigil in their areas.

As the cops had curtailed the route of the procession, there was a minor face-off between the police and the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who were declining to abide by the orders of the police. However, after some minutes of deliberations, the procession moved on the allowed route and no untoward incident was reported.

Notably, on April 16, 2022, after a gap of two years, Delhi witnessed violent communal clashes in the Jahangirpuri area of the city in which eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries. The clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The clashes broke out in the evening and within hours, the Delhi Police contained the situation with the help of paramilitary forces. By 8 p.m., the situation was under control, yet tense. Months later, the Crime Branch charge-sheeted 37 people in connection with the riots.

This time, according to senior officers, a comprehensive security strategy was devised for the Shobha Yatra, and it was ensured that no anti-social element would do anything which could lead to a problematic situation. “Both police and paramilitary forces maintained a vigilant presence,” said a senior police officer.

The devotees who participated in the religious procession on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’ could be seen chanting slogans and waving saffron flags. An idol of Lord Hanuman was kept atop a vehicle by the procession participants and people were showering flowers on it.