Kanika sets the sonic pace

Kanika Kapoor is a musical maven; she’s busy transforming the rhythm of Bollywood one beat at a time, all while framing a space where the next generation of artistes can thrive and dazzle. The songstress, whose voice has serenaded millions, is casting her musical nets far beyond the familiar shores of Bollywood. Her latest ambition? To elevate emerging talents through her very own music label, showcasing a world of diverse voices and stories.

Her recent single, ‘Koka’ speaks of her evolving artistry. A spirited union between Indian and Nigerian artistes, this track is an infectious blend of Afrobeat rhythms and magnetic refrains. Kanika describes it as a merrymaking of femininity and joy, a piece designed to empower and uplift.‘Koka’ epitomises her loyalty to creating music that bridges cultures and resonates globally.

Reflecting on her career, she shares some words of advice she’d gift her younger self and any budding artiste. “Believe in your magic, fiercely, and surround yourself with those who champion your dreams.” Kanika also adds that nurturing a supportive circle is essential for survival and success in the glittering yet gruelling world of music.

Her recipe for staying relevant in the fast-paced industry includes a dash of adaptability, a sprinkle of innovation, and heaps of authenticity. She treasures the richness that traditional and folk music brings to modern melodies, blending the old with the new to titillate multi-age listeners.