Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar, AAP says ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal was given a “low dose” of insulin after his blood sugar level increased, Tihar Jail officials said on Tuesday. AAP commented that it was because of the blessings of ‘Lord Hanuman’. Tuesday was celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti.

Sources said Kejriwal was given two units of low-dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors. His blood sugar level was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which doctors at Tihar decided to give him insulin, the officials said.

AIIMS specialists, during a video conference with the CM on April 20, advised Tihar doctors that insulin could be given to him if his sugar level crosses a certain level.

Cabinet minister Atishi said in an ‘X’ post in Hindi, “Jai Bajrang Bali! The Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Kejriwal ji. This is the result of the blessings of Hanuman ji.”

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged officials were deliberately not giving insulin to Kejriwal. “Today it became clear that he needed insulin but the officials under the BJP-led Centre were deliberately not treating him,” he said.