Noida residents prioritise local over national issues

NEW DELHI: The residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of western Uttar Pradesh claim they will vote for better civic facilities instead of national issues.

“The BJP, which has held the reins of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad for a decade, has failed to address the pressing development issues. Whether in urban or rural areas, the situation is dire. The BJP’s focus on national issues is a ploy to divert attention from the failures of its MPs. However, the ground reality is that people are yearning for efficient service delivery, a dream that remains distant. The plight of farmers, a significant concern, has also been neglected,” voiced Dushyant Nagar, a farmers’ rights activist, on Tuesday.

Despite the rapid urbanisation characterised by the emergence of high-rise societies, commercial complexes, malls, metros, and educational institutes, the need for more basic civic infrastructure is glaring. Pothole-ridden roads, inadequate public transport, inefficient waste disposal mechanisms, and erratic water and power supply are the stark realities.