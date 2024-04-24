Delhi police nab wanted sharpshooter of Bishnoi-Brar syndicate, foil crime bid

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have foiled plans of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gangster syndicate to execute heinous crimes in the national capital with the timely arrest of a sharpshooter of the gang. The accused, identified as Sachin alias Chichad (25), is resident of Rohtak, Haryana, according to the police.

Sharing details, DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara, said in the intervening night of April 18-19, the specific information was received about the movement of Chichad, sharp shooter of the syndicate in nearby area of Mangolpuri Industrial Area of Delhi.

“He was wanted in a recent firing incident at the residence of one Subhash in village Umri, Kurukshetra. He had come to Delhi on the directions of the gang leaders,” the officer said.

Acting on the tip-off, a dedicated police team swung into action, and a trap was laid near ITI campus in the Mangolpuri Industrial area.

“The accused Chichad was intercepted on a scooty and was successfully overpowered. One semi-automatic sophisticated pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.