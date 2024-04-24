Delhi police nab wanted sharpshooter of Bishnoi-Brar syndicate, foil crime bid

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have foiled plans of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gangster syndicate to execute heinous crimes in the national capital with the timely arrest of a sharpshooter of the gang. The accused, identified as Sachin alias Chichad (25), is resident of Rohtak, Haryana, according to the police.
Sharing details, DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara, said in the intervening night of April 18-19, the specific information was received about the movement of Chichad, sharp shooter of the syndicate in nearby area of Mangolpuri Industrial Area of Delhi.
“He was wanted in a recent firing incident at the residence of one Subhash in village Umri, Kurukshetra. He had come to Delhi on the directions of the gang leaders,” the officer said.
Acting on the tip-off, a dedicated police team swung into action, and a trap was laid near ITI campus in the Mangolpuri Industrial area.
“The accused Chichad was intercepted on a scooty and was successfully overpowered. One semi-automatic sophisticated pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.
The senior officer said in the month of January 2024, Subhash, resident of village Umri, Kurukshetra in Haryana was murdered and the responsibility of the murder was taken by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara on social media claiming that Subhash was associate of one Sunny Lefty, accused in murder of Vicky Middukhera in Punjab.
In this case, two accused namely Ankit alias Kali and Garvit alias Prince were arrested and two other accused Gaurav and Sanka were on the run. “The accused Sachin Chichad was tasked by Garvit and Ankit Kali to again set fire to the house of Subhash to deter the his family members from appearing in court for testimony. Post firing, he was directed to go to Delhi,” the official said.
Tasked to torch residence of rival gang member
