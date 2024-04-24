Remove waste from flood lands: Delhi Development Authority

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notices to several agencies asking them to ensure the removal of construction waste and debris accumulated during construction of bridges, railway lines, regional railway networks etc. on the Yamuna River Flood Plains before June 30, 2024.

These include the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Jal Board. This comes after the Delhi High Court directed the civic authority to remove encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains and file a report on the development of biodiversity parks and wetlands.

“In case of any default from any recognisable stakeholders, DDA will undertake the task of cleaning of such construction waste and debris by itself imposing a suitable cost on the defaulters,” the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

DDA has nominated nodal officers for each stretch of the flood plain who would be responsible for sustained upkeep of the area under their jurisdiction and keep them free from encroachment and construction & demolition (C&D) waste. “This will ensure an effective mechanism towards rejuvenation and redevelopment of River Yamuna flood plains,” the statement added.

The authority has also written to the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government for control and scientific dredging of removal of silt, both upstream and downstream of the river Yamuna.

“DDA is committed towards restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna River Flood Plain and many projects have been undertaken by it in the recent past for the green development of the river bank. The C&D waste areas of Yamuna flood plain areas have been reclaimed and converted, keeping in mind the ecology and natural restoration principles,” it added.