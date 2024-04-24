Those who opposed Ram Mandir are now calling themselves devotees: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday reached at different temples in their respective constituencies to offer prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Collectively, the party leaders recited Hanuman Chalisa across 9,745 locations in the national capital amidst an attendance of lakhs of devotees and party supporters.

“Today, inspired by the devotion of Hanuman Ji, workers have reached every voter with the message of Modi Ji’s guarantee,” a senior party leader said.

Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha election in-charge Om Prakash Dhankhar participated in the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa with workers at Hanuman Temple, Rajnagar, Dwarka, and state president Virendra Sachdeva at the Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place.

Sachdeva said that Delhi has suffered from corruption for a few years, and development has reached a standstill. “Today’s collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa has been organised with the hope for the development and prosperity of Delhi,” he stated.

“We have prayed for the good health of citizens. We have also prayed that Delhi gets rid of corruption and gets a leader who is a devotee of Lord Ram,” Sachdeva said.

He said that Delhiites and the people of the country have seen those faces who opposed the Ram Temple until 2022 and now call themselves Ram devotees.

Notably, on April 21, the Delhi BJP, giving a saffron touch to its poll campaign, hosted a mega conclave of Hindu priests, saints and seers in the national capital and celebrated the Hindu New Year along with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP has replaced its all candidates except Manoj Tiwari from the North East seat.

