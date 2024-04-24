Tihar has become a torture chamber for Kejriwal: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The Tihar Jail has become a torture chamber for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the incarcerated leader is being kept under the surveillance 24 hours a day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday.

He said, ”By the grace of Hanuman ji, the struggle of the people of Delhi for the last 23 days fructified as the CM was administered insulin, needed to save his life, which the AAP had been demanding.”

The Rajya Sabha MP said a Chief Minister, who has been a diabetic for the last 20-22 years, the person who arranged medicines for the people of Delhi, set up mohalla clinics, built hospitals, brought in Farishtey scheme (for accident victims) was not being given insulin for the last 23 days.”

He alleged that the PMO and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office are watching Kejriwal’s movements. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office watch what he is doing 24 hours a day by accessing the CCTV link. After all, why is there so much surveillance, what do you want to see, Prime Minister? You want to see whether Kejriwal has been given medicine or not, whether he got food or not, how much he is reading, how much he is writing, how much he is sleeping. What do you want to see, PM Modi? why does the PMO need a 24-hour CCTV link?...”, the minister wondered.

Singh said that Kejriwal’s old and ailing parents are saddened to see their son’s condition and the unjust and tyrannical behaviour of the PM