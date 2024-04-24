YouTube-inspired youth fire shots to extort Rs 2 crore from Delhi business man, arrested

NEW DELHI: Inspired by YouTube videos of gangsters, five criminals deeply influenced by the machismo, decided to extort money from the rich people and subsequently fired at the helper of a businessman while the latter was opening a godown in Najafgarh area of west Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

All the five arrested accused, identified as Sunny Shah (22), Nikhil alias Chinnu (20), Lakshay Bhardwaj (22), Shiv Prakash Shukla (18), and Inderjeet (26), then called the businessman demanding Rs 2 crores as ‘protection money’.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received at Najafgarh police station on April 18 regarding a firing incident. When police reached the crime spot and made a preliminary inquiry, it was found that two unidentified persons on a scooty had shot at Sanjay, a cleaner and helper.

“Around 9.20 am, Sanjay had opened the godown shutter and was carrying out his usual duties when, at approximately 10 am, a helmet-wearing youth arrived at the main gate. The youth opened the smaller entrance gate and, without warning, fired at Sanjay with the apparent intent to kill,” the senior police official said.