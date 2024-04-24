YouTube-inspired youth fire shots to extort Rs 2 crore from Delhi business man, arrested

NEW DELHI: Inspired by YouTube videos of gangsters, five criminals deeply influenced by the machismo, decided to extort money from the rich people and subsequently fired at the helper of a businessman while the latter was opening a godown in Najafgarh area of west Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.
All the five arrested accused, identified as Sunny Shah (22), Nikhil alias Chinnu (20), Lakshay Bhardwaj (22), Shiv Prakash Shukla (18), and Inderjeet (26), then called the businessman demanding Rs 2 crores as ‘protection money’.
DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received at Najafgarh police station on April 18 regarding a firing incident. When police reached the crime spot and made a preliminary inquiry, it was found that two unidentified persons on a scooty had shot at Sanjay, a cleaner and helper.
“Around 9.20 am, Sanjay had opened the godown shutter and was carrying out his usual duties when, at approximately 10 am, a helmet-wearing youth arrived at the main gate. The youth opened the smaller entrance gate and, without warning, fired at Sanjay with the apparent intent to kill,” the senior police official said.
Fortunately, the bullet missed the helper, grazing his hand and striking the wall behind. Upon Sanjay’s outcry, the assailant fled on a scooter with an accomplice. Meanwhile, the businessman received a call from someone claiming to represent a notorious gangster. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore, threatening severe consequences if the money was not paid.
Accordingly, the cops registered a case and began probing the matter. On April 19, on the basis of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, main sharp shooter namely Sanni Shah and two conspirators namely Lakshy Bhardwaj, Nikhil and their associates namely Shiv Parkash Shukla and Inderjeet, who provided the stolen scooty and mobile SIMs were apprehended.
“On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were budding criminals who were inspired by the videos of infamous gangsters, available on YouTube,” the DCP said.
They hatched a plan to extort money from businessmen. Shah, who was working as an electrician at the site informed his associates that he is aware of a businessman, who can give money easily. Shah was the main conspirator cum shooter while Nikhil made the threat call.