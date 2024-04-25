AAP terms BJP the ‘biggest corrupt party’

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh on Wednesday termed BJP the “biggest corrupt party”.

He said the BJP which once opposed the allocation of spectrum on “first come first served basis”, is itself batting for its implementation after assuming power.

Singh asserted that the BJP blatantly indulges wrong practices and is the “biggest protector” of corruption.

The electoral bonds “scam” has brought their misdeeds to the fore. It has come to light that while the central government and the Prime Minister waived off Rs 15 lakh crore of some of their capitalist friends, Rs 3.50 lakh crore has been written off in respect of a few capitalists through bank settlement, he added.

It is known that the BJP was leading from the front against the 2G (spectrum allocation). The party repeatedly called the procedure “incorrect”.

Their allegation was that the policy of “first come, first served” is wrong. Completely rejecting the policy of “first come, first served”, the Supreme Court in a major decision of 2012 said that under no circumstances should the policy be implemented.