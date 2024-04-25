Delhi: AI chatbot launched to aid mental health patients identify illnesses

NEW DELHI: Fortis Healthcare has launched an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist individuals grappling with mental health challenges. Named “Adayu Mindfulness,” the app offers psychological support akin to a first aid kit, especially tailored for those hesitant to seek professional help due to societal stigma.

Stella, the AI chatbot embedded within the app, engages users in conversation and recommends self-assessment tools to help them understand their mental health status.

Dr. Samir Parikh, Chairman of the Fortis National Mental Health Program, emphasized the significance of destigmatizing mental health issues. He stated, “Many individuals hesitate to acknowledge their mental health struggles. Our assessment tools empower users to recognize whether their symptoms indicate a mental health condition.” Upon completing the assessment, the app provides recommendations aligned with international mental health guidelines, including seeking medical assistance or employing various coping strategies.

In initial testing, the app demonstrated an impressive 94 percent accuracy rate in identifying users’ issues. However, it is important to note that while the app acts as a valuable first responder, it does not offer diagnostic services.

Dr. Parikh clarified, “The app serves as a psychological first aid, aiding users in understanding their concerns better. It provides essential insights and, if necessary, directs individuals towards basic corrections, relaxation techniques, or guided courses tailored to their specific needs. However, it does not diagnose underlying mental health conditions.”