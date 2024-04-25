Delhi cabinet minister not allowed to meet Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Tihar Jail administration has not allowed Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said a conspiracy is being hatched by deliberately disallowing Kejriwal to meet anyone in jail. He said he would write to the Prime Minister and the L-G against such action on Thursday.

Singh said, on Wednesday, education minister Atishi along with health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were scheduled to meet the Chief Minister. For this, Atishi had duly applied on Tuesday in accordance to the prison rules, but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment.

On Wednesday morning, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak went to meet Kejriwal along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, but he was also not allowed to meet him. Only Bharadwaj was allowed to meet the AAP supremo.