Delhi cabinet minister not allowed to meet Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Tihar Jail administration has not allowed Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said a conspiracy is being hatched by deliberately disallowing Kejriwal to meet anyone in jail. He said he would write to the Prime Minister and the L-G against such action on Thursday.
Singh said, on Wednesday, education minister Atishi along with health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were scheduled to meet the Chief Minister. For this, Atishi had duly applied on Tuesday in accordance to the prison rules, but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment.
On Wednesday morning, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak went to meet Kejriwal along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, but he was also not allowed to meet him. Only Bharadwaj was allowed to meet the AAP supremo.
“Bharadwaj and Atishi were scheduled to meet the Chief Minister. But Atishi’s meeting was not confirmed, it was cancelled. The education minister, following all the due procedures, had applied for the meeting, but at the last moment, their meeting was cancelled. We told the AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, to accompany the health minister to the meeting. Today, when they went to see the Chief Minister, they were informed at 9.30 am that they would not be allowed to meet the him,” Singh added.
Slamming the jail authorities, Singh said, “Today you are cancelling the CM’s meeting with an MP, you are cancelling his meeting with a Cabinet Minister. You have already cancelled my meeting with him. Tomorrow, you will bar him from meeting his wife or the Punjab CM. This did not happen even during British rule. Even the biggest dictators do not behave like PM Narendra Modi, he has surpassed all of them.”
Attacking the BJP dispensation at the Centre, Singh said, “Denying ministers and government officials to meet the three-time elected Chief Minister, even after following all the procedures; if this is not dictatorship, then what is it? How much hatred do you harbour in your heart for Kejriwal? Tomorrow, you will not even let him meet his wife.”